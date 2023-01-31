What Matters to Roshanak Keyghobadi

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Roshanak is an artist who also teaches and writes. She loves making collages, playing, and exploring various materials. Her favorite shape is a circle and her favorite color is blue.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Making art: drawing, painting, taking photographs, slow stitching, making collages, making ceramics, making paper… making, making, making.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

Playing with pieces of colorful fabrics while watching my mother sew and playing with small blocks of wood while watching my father working in his wood workshop.

Making my own books when I was in primary school. Writing all the stories and illustrating them with my colored pencil drawings.

What is your biggest regret?

I regret not continuing my French lessons when I was in high school.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

By ignoring it.

What makes you cry?

I cry for Iranian women and children who are and have been violently murdered and tortured.

I also cry witnessing the bravery of Iranian women at this time in history— I am so proud.

“Woman, Life, Freedom”

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

It lasts forever. It energizes me and encourages me to accomplish more.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

Yes, I believe we go back to nature and become part of it— maybe become a tree.

It looks likes a poetic and harmonious life that is not wasted and makes sense to me.

What do you hate most about yourself?

That I am not spontaneous sometimes.

What do you love most about yourself?

My creative mind.

I am always thinking about new ideas, connections, and love learning, exploring, and experimenting.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

Persian Breakfast: Black Tea with Cardamom, Fresh Sangak Bread, Feta Cheese and Orange Blossom Jam.