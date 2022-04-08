The Daily Heller: Lord of the Flies and Other Graphic Indictments

Vladimir Putin has risen from junior KGB officer to Lord of the Russian Federation. With that status comes the caustic irreverence due his current stature.

Below, Jeff Scher animates the how epicurian flies devour their favorite food …

Cedomir Kostovic, who last appeared on The Daily Heller with his homage to 100 years of Federico Fellini, offers two posters …

Adrian Wilson suggests a barrier, for whatever good it will do …

And finally, Stasys Eidrigevicius fills out tody’s critical commentaries with a startling indictment on the chamber of horrors in Ukraine—and not for the first time, either.