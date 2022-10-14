Five Independent Book Shops to Follow on Instagram

With the release of Steven Heller’s new book, Growing Up Underground: A Memoir of Counterculture New York, and the announcement of PRINT’s new book club, it only makes sense that I share Instagram accounts related to books this week. Each of the five accounts listed below is a bookstore that shares the latest and greatest. From wonderful book cover designs to book recommendations, each is worth a follow, even if your nose isn’t where it belongs: in a book.

Foyles Bookshop | @foylesforbooks

Foyles is a bookshop with stores located across London. After failing their civil service exams, the store was first opened in 1903 by brothers William and Gilbert Foyle, who started selling off their unwanted textbooks. Allegedly, the bookstore telegrammed Hitler, asking to buy the books he was burning in the 1930s, but to no avail. Now, the bookshop’s Instagram account is bursting with recommendation lists, book cover competitions, and, often, a recap of books recently read and loved.

Review Bookshop | @reviewbookshop

Review is a London-based, online indie bookshop that’s been running since 2005. Their goal is to financially support local and independent writers, shops, and booksellers, and makes it possible for consumers to do so without leaving their homes. Review’s Instagram feed shares bestsellers of the month, book reviews, and of course, gorgeous book cover designs. While it’s always delightful to shop for a cause, there’s something especially satisfying about supporting the arts.

Strand Book Store, NYC | @strandbookstore

The Strand is world famous for being the largest independent bookstore in NYC, and it’s an exemplary shop. Their Instagram account builds on the legacy by sharing insights, recommendations, and constant inspiration. From adorable book-related comics to information about banned books, The Strand’s account will instantly immerse you in a visual, educational feast.

Tattered Cover Book Store | @tatteredcoverbookstore

When I lived in Denver during part of my high school years, the Tattered Cover Book Store was a weekend oasis. This account is a must-follow for anyone in the city, as they constantly share store events, but even if you don’t live in Colorado, their book recommendations and reviews are thrilling for any book lover.

Bookshop.org US | @bookshop_org

This online bookshop aims to connect readers with independent booksellers globally, and each purchase helps financially support indie bookstores. In fact, since 2020, the site has raised more than $22 million for these independent shops. Their Instagram account shares book recommendations, different options for bookshops to support, new releases, and many, many other inspiring literary posts.