Learn All About the Judges for the PRINT Awards’ New In-House Category

Now that a brand new year has finally begun, the heat for this year’s PRINT Awards is on. In just a few months, our globe-trotting team of expert creatives will sort through countless entries in Branding, Photography, Lettering, Print Design, and more to determine the absolute best of the best. If you think you have what it takes, we couldn’t think of a better year to throw your hat in the ring for a PRINT Award— especially because of our brand-new In-House category.

Did your team produce outstanding communication materials for your organization? Do you want to recognize the achievements of hard-working colleagues who made your company look the absolute best it can be? You could be a shoe-in for the In-House award.

Now that you’re ready to enter, you’re probably asking yourself: who will be looking at your work? This category features ambitious creatives who have made their mark in America and beyond, and expert storytellers who know exactly how to spot a strong narrative.

So without further ado, meet our In-House team…

Fe Amarante

Head of Design & Creative Production — Coca-Cola North America

Fe Amarante is a design strategist who’s passionate about bringing creatives together to create outstanding results. She’s parlayed her extensive experience working for a wide range of agencies and iconic brands into a consistent practice of transformative in-house design. Fe is also an advocate for improvements to workplace culture and grounds her business in an approach that centers humanity above all else. She’s currently known for her creative innovation as the lead of End-to-End Design at Coca-Cola America, but previously contributed her formidable skills to Danone North America and the Hershey Company.

Rick Griffith

Graphic Designer & Writer

This globe-trotting creative is one of today’s most exciting names in design, well-versed in trades like letterpress printing, collaging, programming, analog, and digital technologies. You can find Rick’s work in a variety of permanent collections, including but not limited to The Denver Art Museum, Columbia University, and The Tweed Museum. He’s contributed his voice to the AIGA National Conference, the 2022 Smithsonian National Design Awards, and here in his writing for PRINT. He co-founded the graphic design consultancy MATTER, co-owns its Denver bookstore Shop at MATTER, and DJs the punk and post-punk radio show Design to Kill Tuesdays.

JR Miller

UX Writing Lead & Design Manager — Google

This Caribbean-American writer, designer, and speaker has developed a reputation for making waves in the world of technology. JR has devoted his work to making innovation feel more accessible for a vast expanse of audiences, including Black business owners, women of color in the design world, and technology users with disabilities. While he currently works in UX at Google, he cut his teeth at companies like Netflix, Grooveshark, and cPanel. JR is an expert at product development and brand storytelling, an advisor for the nonprofit SheDesigns.org, and has spoken in India, Europe, and across America.

Leonardo Rocha

Global Head of Design — Spotify Advertising

Leonardo began his career as an engineer, building publishing and advertising tools for at-scale tech companies before moving to front-end design and UX. As he grew professionally into a design leader, Leonardo honed his illustration and print-making craft at Facebook, where he eventually shifted from digital product design leadership into a Creative Director role overseeing and scaling the company’s Analog Research Lab and Artist in Residence program. Leonardo currently leads design for Spotify Advertising but stays connected to the broader creative community through mentoring via ADPList.org and by volunteering his free time to create mostly branding-rooted visuals.

Do you want the unbeatable honor of being PRINT’s first-ever winner of the In-House category? Run, don’t walk to the official PRINT Awards website and submit your entry today! We can’t wait to see what you’ve got.