A Typeface Inspired By the Art of Tapestry

Aubusson, a new typeface from Paris-based Black Foundry, is inspired by the six centuries-old tradition of scenic tapestries born in Aubusson, a small town in Central France. Designer Franck Jalleau immersed himself in studying the patterns and textures of traditional tapestry-making after visiting the Cité Internationale de la Tapisserie, a museum dedicated to preserving the craft.

From this research, Jalleau’s Aubusson typeface took shape.

Aubusson is unique in that it combines precision with a handmade touch. Though it is a monospaced font, it never feels confined.

Aubusson captures the essence of the grid-like patterns formed by the interwoven threads while infusing a sense of warmth and organic calligraphy-inspired shapes to reflect the artistry of the tapestries.

Jalleau expanded on his initial concept with Light to Black weights in both Roman and Italic styles. Headlines, in the striking Black weight, are exclusively in Roman and not part of the variable font.

Aubusson has an impressive glyph set to accommodate diverse language needs and an added layer of dingbats to add personality to designs. Designers who seek elegance with function will love working with Aubusson.

