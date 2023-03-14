Brick’s Kinetic, Graffiti-Inspired Look Pushes Back Against Flat Design Trends

On his robust YouTube channel, Los Angeles-based graphic designer Gregory Ortiz has proved his skillset and inspires his over 230,000 followers to improve their crafts as well. He created his newest handwritten font, Brick, as an ode to his four-month vacation in New York City, clearly inspired by building tags splashed across the walls from borough to borough. Ortiz elevates the street artistry by making it more accessible, adding a computerized sense of legibility for digital use.

Brick’s clever typographic elements lean into a kind of kinetic sensibility that makes designs feel vibrant, leaving still, monotonous designs behind. Brick’s sense of movement quickly captivates viewers and adds a sense of humanity that many current design styles lack.