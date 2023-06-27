Category is the Joyful Balance We Need Now

To make an impact, you must narrow your focus. You can’t be all things to all people. Pick a lane! That’s what they say.

They have yet to meet Category, a new sans serif typeface from VJ Type, an independent Parisian type foundry born from Violaine & Jérémy, a multidisciplinary creative studio. Category has both a distinct point of view and universal appeal.

Category’s unique balance of utility and style, gives it a chameleon-like versatility. Its geometric foundation allows for eccentricity, with glyph options for lowercase a, h, g, j, and y. The uppercase C, B, R, and P rebel against the right angle. Category’s open curves let words breathe for impact and legibility and make it equally suited for treatments from headlines to logos to body copy, print, and web.

It’s also joyful. If a typeface can be an antidote to the avalanche of bad news, Category does its level best.



Take a spin around Category’s interactive explainer, with illustrations by Johanna Noack (aka Valuable Things), to see the versatility in action.

At Violaine & Jérémy, drawing bespoke fonts has always been a customary step in their creative process for every project. So it was only natural that VJ Type came into being. The foundry is known for its strong and unexpected aesthetic, emphasizing glyph alternatives. Designed by Jérémy Schneider, assisted by Liana Korios, Category comes in eight weights, OTF and WOFF/WOFF2 formats, with support in forty-one languages.