Hey Font‘s typeface Curly Gloom has bulbous shapes and a melancholic undertone, with a vibe that sits somewhere between an underground alien association and French-inspired fashion branding. Each letter within the font carries its quirks while using their squiggly details to push the limits of contrast and edge. I could see Curly Gloom in a breadth of designs from music posters to fashion to cannabis packaging to pet products— which is rare for a font with this much personality.