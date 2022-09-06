Fit is a Punchy Typeface That’s Electrifying in Both Devanagari and Latin Script

Devanagari, also known as Nagari, is a left-to-right segmental writing system in which consonant-vowel sequences are written as units based on the ancient Brāhmī script used in India. While the typeface Fit was originally designed for Latin script by David Jonathan Ross, it became more of a collaboration after he invited letterer Kimya Gandhi to expand upon it with a striking design for Devanagari script.

This hyper-stylized variable typeface makes an exhaustive impact by filling as much space as possible. Its ten widths can expand and compress to take up as much or as little space as possible. This font is designed for a wide variety of scales, from the smallest creations to the most massive billboards. One thing that quickly draws viewers in and incites a bit of intrigue is that the white spaces within each letter always remain the same, meaning that the boldest typeface almost becomes an abstract form.

While I personally don’t know how to read Devanagari, I’m mesmerized by the constant white space— it creates a wonderful sense of consistency across the typeface. Meanwhile, the invariant white space is rarely seen, which makes this an utterly distinctive font.