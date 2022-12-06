Gamby Has All the Retrofuturist Charm of a Midcentury Commercial

There’s something comforting about getting lost in vintage aesthetics. There’s a wholesomeness, nostalgia, and warmth in mid-century design, and its appeal is not lost upon the type design world.

Gamby is a modern retro display typeface designed by Natha Type that beautifully blends design aesthetics from the ’50s, ’60s, and 90s. Its curvaceous details are fused with a light, bubblegum vibe to create a friendly, fluid typography experience. There’s an inherently positive nature to Gamby, making it an excellent for breakfast cafe branding systems, playful beer packaging designs, or even gaming logos or merchandise.

This font provides two versions, regular and italic to use for bigger-sized texts to be legible.