Hailea Urban Display Takes Script Fonts Into the Next Generation

Bandung, Indonesia’s Wisnu Cipto recently developed Hailea, a typeface whose five different styles make for an eclectic mix within one main display font. While it’s inspired by curvy script fonts and calligraphy, the overall look feels deeply motivated by tech-driven design. Its multiple styles are perfect for design inspiration, and each is upbeat, cheerful, and loaded with personality without being distracting. This bold, legible typeface is ideal for social media graphics, posters, and headlines.