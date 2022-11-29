Make Waves With Mitch Proctor’s Sunny, Free Typeface HC Gleam

While some typefaces seem to have a more neutral stance, Mitch Proctor‘s design HC Gleam takes a much more provocative approach. The intricately wavy lettering takes inspiration from “the guiding light all around us” to create a magnificently brilliant, positive font. Its sleek, subtle bubblegum aesthetic creates space for an expressive, optimistic tone.

Legibility isn’t a central concern for HC Gleam, making it the perfect typeface for animated logos, playful headlines, or as a supplemental typeface in a print spread. I could also envision it on merchandise, like a branded tote bag, bumper sticker, or t-shirt. The lighthearted nature of the design opens up a wide range of potentially compelling uses.