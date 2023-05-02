Rev Up Your Designs with the Confident, Car-Inspired Free Font Ridge

Spanish graphic designer Unax Gómez designed Ridge, a confident, bold typeface that’s free to download. While much of recent typography has leaned into a psychedelic aesthetic, Ridge takes things in a much more functional, futuristic space with its undeniable sporty connotations. While today’s trippier fonts feel ethereal and mystic, Gómez flaunts fearless, unquestionable power by going in the opposite direction. These letterforms are ideal for adding a pure sense of energy to headlines, poster designs, or sports-related merch.