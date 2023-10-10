STA 100: Submit Your Typographic Work By October 27

Proud of your experimental or professional typographic design work this past year? The Society of Typographic Arts wants to recognize you!

The 45th annual STA 100 is currently accepting work to be juried by a panel of industry experts and is chaired by Chicago-based typographic artists and educators, Guy Villa and Sharon Oiga.

This year’s jury, includes:

Scott Boms, a multidisciplinary creative director, print-maker, writer, designer, and technologist

Nermin Moufti, co-founder of Field of Practice and an Arabic & English type designer

Jon Sueda, founder of Stripe, specializing in print and exhibition design for art and culture

Linda Byrne, art director for the Royal Institute of Architects Journal, educator, partner at MacKinnon Byrne.

Entries must have been produced between September 2022 and September 2023.

The deadline to submit is in just under three weeks (October 27th at midnight).

Click here for submission guidelines and to view past winners.