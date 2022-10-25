The Working Assembly Launches Working Type, An Independent Type Foundry

The Working Assembly is a full-scale agency specializing in strategy, branding, design, and content creation. The agency has worked with clients ranging from the Museum of Ice Cream to Sanzo and Klarna to Evian. And while the agency’s work is inspired, innovative, and creative, they’ve just announced the launch of their type foundry.

Because the agency was already constantly sourcing new, extraordinary typefaces for branding projects, the extension feels natural. The font foundry is dubbed “Working Type,” and it will release two bespoke typefaces on October 31st. Each new typeface is assertive and impactful, yet versatile and sleek. And if these are just the first two fonts, there’s no telling what creativity lies ahead for the foundry.

The Working Assembly, an award-winning creative branding agency, announced the launch of their type foundry today. The foundry, Work Type, will specialize in the creation and production of bespoke and unique typefaces, both for retail and custom use.

“We are always on the lookout for unique typefaces that satisfy our desire for quality and originality in our branding projects,” said Jolene Delisle, Founder, Creative Director for The Working Assembly. Delisle continues to say, “We customize or draw type from scratch for our wordmarks, and it seemed like the next logical step to turn our type drawings into full-fledged typefaces; sharing our own ideas, alternate perspectives, and hopefully giving other designers an opportunity to explore ‘what’s next’ in the world of design.”

Work Type will launch with two typefaces on Monday, October 31st: TWA Brik, a loud display sans serif inspired by New York Street Signage, and TWA Assembly Sans, a charismatic work horse sans. To show the versatility and function of the fonts, the team designed an IPA beer label, canned by Five Boroughs Brewing Company. In January, The Working Assembly will release a third typeface with the aim of launching 4 more type families in 2023.

Delisle is excited about the new venture, and the initiative her team has taken. “It’s important for us to support creative endeavors internally that manifest itself outside the traditional roles and responsibilities of our day-to-day jobs. Our designer, Christian Dexter, is a talented type designer and we are excited about him spearheading this new initiative and getting the rest of the design team involved and inspired to create new typefaces with him.”