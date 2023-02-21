Totally is a Font That Takes Inspiration from Superhero Magazines of the ’50s

Totally by Typeverything is a pop art-inspired typeface created with hand painting techniques that give it a humanistic feeling. This DIY approach results in a font that values imperfections and quirks while maintaining legibility.

Totally is a new typeface inspired by book covers and superhero magazines of the 50s. This was designed using hand painting techniques, keeping all the asymmetric angles to give it a more friendly and human feel. It’s great for display projects such as packaging, posters and branding. It is available for Desktop or Web in 9 weights with the variable file included in the full family pack.