Type Tuesday: Crate Diggers Will Love Erol, a Turkish Pop-Inspired Typeface

Erol Büyükburç was a Turkish singer-songwriter, pop music composer, and actor. While much of his impact comes from his expansive discography, his aesthetic choices have also made a mark on pop culture. You can see an example of this in designer Murathan Biliktü‘s typeface Erol, based on the font Walter Haettenschweiler designed for Büyükburç’s 1976 album cover.

This modern take on the uncial type blends calligraphic influences with art nouveau details to create a seductive font with conservative undertones. Erol features fluid details with almost glitchy elements that manage to feel both playful and sophisticated. This typeface is perfect for adding a splash of classically modern refinement to editorial or logo design.