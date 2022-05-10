Type Tuesday: Denton Superfamily Adds Edge to Classic Sophistication

It can be challenging to find a sleek typeface that feels classic, but not overused. Thankfully, the London type foundry Peregrin Studio has simplified the search with their font Denton Superfamily.

The approachable, simple design of this serif typeface brings to mind iconic ’70s aesthetics. Despite its versatile, crowd-pleasing look, Denton Superfamily retains a sophisticated edge that makes it both compelling and functional.

You could easily use this typeface for a wide variety of designs, including headlines, body copy, logos, business cards, editorial designs, or even menu designs. Denton Superfamily fulfills all the essential criteria for a successful typeface: elegant, refined, and accessible.

Project Credits

Peregrin Studio