Type Tuesday: Shrimp Provides a Fun, Versatile Take on Bold Sans Serif

Anton Darri Pálmarsson‘s typeface Shrimp is named after delectable shrimp recipes and is perfect for a wide range of concoctions, just like its crustacean counterpart. This bold, sans serif font has a charming, contemporary personality that brings this initially simple design to life. While there are a few unique moments within the typeface, the letterforms are ideal for maximum versatility. It supports multilingual capabilities and contains uppercase, lower case, numerals, and symbols. This meticulously crafted font is perfect for creating structured, strong styles with a splash of warm disposition.