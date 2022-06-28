Type Tuesday: The Highly Adaptable Peridot

Bold typefaces aren’t challenging to find, but bold typefaces with irreverent personalities are harder to come by. Peridot is a type specimen designed by Georgia Harizani that’s fierce, gripping, and entirely legible. The versatile sans serif typeface comes in ten weights, allowing for a wide range of design possibilities. Harizani describes this font as “brilliantly plain,” and the clarity of each letter feels both wildly colorful and thoughtfully simple. This adaptable font is excellent for headlines, editorials, social graphics, and logos.

Introducing Peridot – a multifaceted sans serif type system designed by Pria Ravichandran and Kostas Bartsokas released by Foundry5. Peridot comes in 10 weights: Thin, ExtraLight, Light, Regular, Medium, SemiBold, Bold, ExtraBold, Black, and Heavy. It is loaded with personality; try the different stylistic variants: Default, Grotesque, and Full Geometric to change the typographic tone depending on your mood. The combination of 2 styles: Regular and Italic, and 6 widths: Compressed, Condensed, Narrow, Normal, Wide, & Extended makes Peridot an exciting typographic palette for the discerning designer. If you want to communicate in multiple languages, here is a gem. Peridot currently supports three scripts – Ελληνικά, Latin, and Кириллица – and numerous more to come.

Art Direction & Design

Georgia Harizani

Photography

Stefanos Tsakiris

The Future Format – Gheda Gozlan

Find the specimen