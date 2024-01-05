2023 in Review: Top 10 Branding & Identity Design

This fast-paced and dynamic world of brands can prove challenging for those looking to stand out in the overloaded market. Where first impressions are everything, the art and strategy behind branding and identity design play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative for businesses and organizations. The following showcase of top branding and identity design projects set the benchmark for creativity, innovation, and impact in 2023.
As we celebrate the intersection of art and commerce, these projects reflect the current branding and design zeitgeist and provide us with insights into the evolving trends and ideologies shaping the future of visual communication.
Our top ten branding & identity stories in 2023 inspired reactions from obsession to anger and everything in between. What do you think?
1. The New Pepsi Logo Proves the Mass Appeal of Nostalgic Rebrands
2. Meet the Small Press Subverting Traditional Publishing With Its Brand
3. HBO Max Rebrands as “Max”— But Why?
4. New Yorkers Threw a Tantrum Over the New “We❤️NYC” Logo— Are Their Feelings Valid?
5. Elon Musk’s New SpaceX Logo is a Knockoff of a Scottish Soccer Team’s Crest
6. Beverage Company Liquid Death Murders Thirst and Tired Marketing Conventions with Humor
7. The Comedy Duo Behind ‘Very Gay Paint’ Committed to a Bit So Hard That They’re Now Real Muralists
8. Glassdoor’s Bold Redesign Unveils Vibrant Colors and an Empowering Community Platform
9. Cannabis Company Ben’s Best Blnz is on a Mission to Right the Wrongs of the War on Drugs
10. Psychedelic Therapy Brand Mindbloom Tackles Stigma with Warm, Sleek Design
Inspired? See all the articles from the PRINT Branding & Identity Design category!