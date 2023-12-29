2023 in Review: Most-Liked & Shared on Social Media

In the whirlwind world of social media, where creativity collides with connectivity, our top-performing posts this year ignited a fervor of engagement and conversation. Between visually stunning designs, thought-provoking discussions, and oh-so-many Daily Hellers (really, how does he do it?), we shared a lot of worthy content on PRINT’s digital stage.
From shining a spotlight on new artists to diving deep into design trends, the following posts hit home with PRINT’s audience, earning them the coveted title of 2023’s most liked and shared content.
Without further ado, the top three posts of 2023 from our feeds are …
1. “Everything is talking” Investigates the Secret Language of Mundane Objects
2. New Yorkers Threw a Tantrum Over the New “We❤️NYC” Logo— Are Their Feelings Valid?
3. Alana Jones-Mann Creates Colorful Cakes as a Form of Meditation
1. Brick’s Kinetic, Graffiti-Inspired Look Pushes Back Against Flat Design Trends
2. The 2023 PRINT Typography Report: Why Type Empathy Matters
3. What’s Black and White and Redesigned All Over? The Philadelphia Inquirer!
1. Here’s Some Feedback On Your Feedback
2. Are We Losing Color? All Logos Are Starting To Look The Same
3. And the Pantone 2024 Color of the Year Is…
1. The Daily Heller: New York Storefronts Were Pillars of the Community
2. Bryan Yonki’s New Book is a Love Letter to the Hand-Painted Signs of Los Angeles
3. ‘Rainbow’ by Sarah Boris Celebrates Color, Shape, and the Physical Book Form
