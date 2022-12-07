We’re Extending Our Early Bird Deadline!

The 2023 PRINT Awards are fast approaching! If you’ve been keeping up with our announcements thus far, you’ll know next year’s ceremony features an expanded list of categories and some of our most exciting judges yet. If you’re looking to get your work in front of some of the design industry’s biggest movers and shakers, there’s no better time to enter than now!

As usual, the sooner you submit your work, the more you save on fees, so if you’re trying to get the possible deal, you’re in luck! Our Early Bird tier costs only $165 to enter, and while it was originally set to end today, we’ve extended this affordable entry period until Monday, December 12. After that, we’ll keep raising the price until the final deadline, so don’t miss this last opportunity to save! You never know who you might impress…

Students will continue to benefit from our ultra-accessible $75 fee until entries close at the end of winter, and there’s no fee to enter our Citizen Design category.

So what are you waiting for? Register for the 2023 PRINT Awards today!