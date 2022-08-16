Inside Front Cover, Episode 4: Audience & Personas

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Inside Front Cover is a show hosted by Sam Aquillano about the design process behind creating the cover for his forthcoming book about launching and growing Design Museum Everywhere.

This week on Inside Front Cover, the design team asks, “Who is this book for?” Host Sam Aquillano visits Proportion Design’s office to talk about audience profiles for the book. The design team has studied the competition and learned Sam’s goals for the book; now, they’re sharing their take on a high-level composite that embodies the audience segment as a whole. They call the segment the Creative Biz-Curious:

We are steeped in the creative economy, artists, makers, designers, musicians, looking to push the next big idea. Though we’re go-getters and resourceful, we don’t necessarily have the business acumen to feel comfortable starting or growing our venture. We’re adventurous, but not reckless. Resolute in our drive, but not unwavering. We are Creative Biz-Curious.

Proportion Design Co-Founders Blake Goodwin and Paul Reiss go on to share three audience personas to help focus the design work through the rest of the process— the Ambitious Architect, the Excited Educator, and the Marketing Mavin (see more below). And they show brands and visuals these personas may identify with to help align the audience segment to upcoming creative directions.

Sam and the team also brainstorm titles for his book, which Sam shares with his wife Nicole to get her candid feedback.

Listen in the player above or check it out on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Catch up with Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3.